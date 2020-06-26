Mickey Guyton’s “Black Like Me” Reaches Top 20 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following CBS This Morning Feature

Following its release last month, Mickey Guyton’s important and powerful “Black Like Me” received rave reviews from music fans and critics.

Friday morning, the song received new (and significant) exposure thanks to a feature on “CBS This Morning.” In the wake of the profile, the song is flying up the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 12:15PM ET, “Black Like Me” is #19 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It meanwhile ranks at #5 on the country chart.

Of the four country songs it trails, two – Eric Church’s “Stick That In Your Country Song” and The Chicks’ “March March” – are brand new releases.

Embedded below, the CBS interview features Guyton talking about her new song, as well as the goal of making country music more inclusive.