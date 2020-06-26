Ayron Jones Earns Nearly 70K First-Week Spotify Streams, Scores Rock Radio Airplay For Debut Single “Take Me Away”

Buzzy among rock fans for quite some time, Seattle guitarist and singer Ayron Jones signed a deal with Big Machine / John Varvatos Records earlier this spring.

Last week, he released his first official single as part of the new deal.

Entitled “Take Me Away,” the song features the grit, energy and authenticity sadly lacking from many of today’s mainstream rock hits. Combined with a strong vocal performance and effective (yet accessible) guitar work, “Take Me Away” represented a very promising release for the emerging artist.

It attracted a solid opening week audience, amassing almost 70K global Spotify streams (68K for the main version, just under 2K for the radio edit). An accompanying lyric video amassed nearly 20K views on YouTube.

“Take Me Away” also received some out-of-the-gate interest at active rock radio. After the first five days of the June 21-27 tracking period, “Take Me Away” appears at #47 on Mediabase’s building active rock chart. It stands a decent chance of holding its Top 50 position as the tracking period concludes.