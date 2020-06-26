CupcakKe’s “Discounts,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” (#1), Eric Church’s “Stick That In Your Country Song” (#2), and The Chicks’ “March March” (#3) have held the Top 3 spots on the US iTunes sales chart for much of Friday.

There has, however, been some movement in the #4 and #5 positions.

Earlier in the day, Charlie Puth’s new “Girlfriend” and Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s new “Past Life” had earned the #4 and #5 positions, respectively. By Friday evening, two different songs held those slots.

CupcakKe’s “Discounts” now appears at #4 on the chart, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood” occupies the #5 position.