Leaving Austin & Cassadee Pope Scheduled To Perform On July 3 TODAY Show

Leaving Austin will be releasing new song “American Avenue,” featuring Cassadee Pope, on July 2.

The following day, the group and Pope will join forces for a performance on NBC’s TODAY Show.

According to NBC listings, the performance will air during the 10AM hour. That hour of the broadcast will also feature “July 4th backyard celebrations,” and a feature on what to watch during the summer.

Who else will perform on TODAY?

Other upcoming TODAY performers include Matteo Bocelli and Russell Dickerson. Bocelli will perform during the 10AM window on June 29. Dickerson will perform during that hour of the June 30 broadcast.

Official TODAY Show listings

NBC’s complete TODAY lineup follows:

Monday, June 29

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Inequality in America: Silicon Valley. Search For Solutions: Best Backyard Summer.

(9-10 a.m.) Patton Oswalt on HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark. People Helping People. Overheard on 3rd. Make Ahead Monday with Marcus Samuelsson.

(10-11 a.m.) Matteo Bocelli Performs on TODAY. Read With Jenna: Megha Majumdar. Easy Breezy How to Hang Anything. Con-Friends-Call. Plus, the best of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Tuesday, June 30

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Giada de Laurentis on TODAY. My TODAY Plaza Celebrates America – Pittsburgh Hero. TODAY Food.

(9-10 a.m.) Dr. Jill Biden on TODAY. Overheard on 3rd. People Helping People. She Made It: Casey Kelley.

(10-11 a.m.) Russell Dickerson Performs on TODAY. Easy Breezy Get Your Yard Ready For July 4th. Con-Friends-Call. Plus, the best of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Wednesday, July 1

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. My TODAY Plaza Celebrates America – Chicago Hero. Summer Safety.

(9-10 a.m.) Granger and Amber Smith on TODAY. Catching Up With Shaquille O’Neal. People Helping People. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) The Big July 4th Sales. TODAY Food. Con-Friends-Call. Plus, the best of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Thursday, July 2

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Ricky Gervais on Netflix’s Afterlife. My TODAY Plaza Celebrates America – Las Vegas Hero. Mr. Smith Goes To…Coney Island For a Hotdog.

(9-10 a.m.) People Helping People. Overheard on 3rd. Dining With Cal: Blueberry Buckle. InfulenceHER.

(10-11 a.m.) Catching Up With Willie Nelson. Behind Closed Doors: HGTV’s Ben and Erin. TODAY Food. Con-Friends-Call. Plus, the best of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Friday, July 3

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Biggest Sumer Sale Weekend.

(9-10 a.m.) Rory Feek on The Day God Made You. Superfood Friday. Overheard on 3rd. Viewer’s Messages to America.

(10-11 a.m.) Cassadee Pope and Leaving Austin Performs on TODAY. July 4th Backyard Celebrations. What to Watch: Summer. Donna’s Friday Finds. Plus, the best of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.