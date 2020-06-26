BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Video Reaches Surges Past 63 Million Views, Per Unofficial View Count

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video is unsurprisingly posting monster opening day numbers on YouTube. As of press time at 10PM ET (seventeen hours into its release), the video already boasts over 60 million views on YouTube.

The public view counter currently stands at 63.7 million views. The total already ranks as the biggest YouTube launch yet for the group, dethroning “Kill This Love.” Released last year, that video received a then-record 56.7 million views in its first twenty-four hours.

The public view count is unofficial, which means the number will be subject to revision before going into the record books. With seven hours still on the clock, however, “How You Like That” should be able to sufficiently buffer itself from any realistic downward revision – and indeed rank as the group’s biggest YouTube launch of all time.

For many within the BLACKPINK universe, the focus now turn to whether can post bigger opening day numbers than Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” (65.2 million) and potentially even touch the record 74.6 million mark held by BTS’ “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”