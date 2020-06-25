Kelly Clarkson To Perform “It’s Quiet Uptown,” Chat With “Hamilton” Guests On July 2 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The day before “Hamilton” arrives on Disney Plus, Kelly Clarkson will dedicate an episode of her talk show to the gamechanging musical.

Indeed, the July 2 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will find the host offering her version of “It’s Quiet Uptown.” She will also profile some “Hamilton” fanatics, as well as chat with principals Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Chris Jackson and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Other upcoming “Kelly” listings follow:

June 29 – Billy Porter, Marcia Gay Harden, Wilson Cruz, Gerald Bostock, LGTBQ case plaintiff (Kelly-Oke Cover: Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”)

June 30 – Jon Stewart, Laverne Cox, Roots of Music students and director, 8-year-old golfer (Kelly-Oke Cover: The Police’s “Every Breath You Take”)

July 1- Lester Holt, Andrew Rannells, Danielle Kartes, Teacher who went viral for race reading list (Kelly-Oke Cover: The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”)