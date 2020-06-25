in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Approaching #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“ROCKSTAR” could reach #1 as soon as this week.

DaBaby by Jackie Dimailig | Press Photo courtesy of Interscope Records/IGA Publicity/UMG

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” continues to approach the top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. Based on its current rate-of-gain, it could reach #1 as soon as this week.

“ROCKSTAR” received 3,636 spins during the first four days of the June 21-27 tracking period. Up 8% from the count at this point last week, the tally earns “ROCKSTAR” #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

“ROCKSTAR” does not have a huge lead over Lil Mosey’s building #2 “Blueberry Faygo” (3,612 spins), but it does have the clear momentum advantage. Whereas the “ROCKSTAR” count tops the same-time-last week mark by 8%, “Blueberry Faygo” is down nearly 2%. The Lil Mosey song claimed #1 on last week’s official chart; “ROCKSTAR” was #3.

If both songs remain on their current trajectories, “ROCKSTAR” will take over #1 by the end of the week. But even if “Blueberry Faygo” claims #1 this week, the DaBaby-Roddy Ricch song would be a virtual lock for #1 next week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

