Eric Church’s “Stick That In Your Country Song” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Stick That In Your Country Song” takes over #1 on iTunes.

Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country Song | EMI/UMG

Following its release Thursday morning, Eric Church’s eagerly anticipated new released “Stick That In Your Country Song” rocketed up the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

It quickly reached #1, and it retains that pinnacle position as of press time at 11AM ET.

The Weeknd’s enduring smash “Blinding Lights” now appears at #2 on the chart, ahead of Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” at #3. Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita,” which was #1 several hours ago, is down #4 on the tightly contested chart. Beyonce’s “BLACK PARADE” appears at #5 on the current iteration of the iTunes listing.

