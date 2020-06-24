in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Pentatonix’s “At Home” EP Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“At Home” takes over the #1 spot on iTunes.

Pentatonix - At Home EP Cover | RCA

Pentatonix released its new “At Home” EP Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, the six-track release was the best-selling album on iTunes.

“At Home” remains in the #1 position as of press time at 11:45PM ET. It seized the throne from Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” which now sits at #2 on the listing.

John Legend’s “Bigger Love” (#3), Lamb Of God’s “Lamb Of God” (#4) and Black Eyed Peas’ “Translation” (#5) also appear in the Top 5.

— “At Home” finds the a capella group delivering a medley of “Home” songs, as well as offering covers of “Blinding Lights,” “when the party’s over,” “Break My Heart,” “Cologne,” and “Dreams.”

at homepentatonix

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Yet Again Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart