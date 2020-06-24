Pentatonix’s “At Home” EP Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Pentatonix released its new “At Home” EP Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, the six-track release was the best-selling album on iTunes.

“At Home” remains in the #1 position as of press time at 11:45PM ET. It seized the throne from Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” which now sits at #2 on the listing.

John Legend’s “Bigger Love” (#3), Lamb Of God’s “Lamb Of God” (#4) and Black Eyed Peas’ “Translation” (#5) also appear in the Top 5.

— “At Home” finds the a capella group delivering a medley of “Home” songs, as well as offering covers of “Blinding Lights,” “when the party’s over,” “Break My Heart,” “Cologne,” and “Dreams.”