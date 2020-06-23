CYN’s “Drinks,” Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” Added By New York’s Z100

As they continue their runs at pop radio, CYN’s “Drinks” and Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” will have the support of New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Z100, that station, officially added “Drinks” and “Lose Somebody” to its playlist this week.

“Drinks” already holds a Top 40 position at the format; it was up to #33 on the most recent Mediabase airplay chart. “Lose Somebody” is not yet charting but should see its airplay increase greatly following this week’s official impact.

Headline Planet’s complete recap of the June 23 pop radio add board will arrive later Tuesday evening.