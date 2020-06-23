in Music News

Chloe x Halle, Gone West, Boney James Debut On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Three acts debut on this week’s Artist 100.

Choe x Halle - Ungodly Hour Audio Cover | Parkwood

Following their new album releases, Chloe x Halle, Gone West and Boney James all debut on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Chloe x Halle starts at #42 on this week’s chart, while Gone West and Boney James respectively debut at #99 and #100.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity. Lil Baby, the artist behind this week’s #1 album and #3 song, appears at #1 on the artist chart.

Chloe x Halle’s new “Ungodly Hour” arrives at #16 on this week’s Billboard 200 album consumption chart (accounting for album sales, track sales and track streams). Boney James’ “Solid” and Gone West’s “Canyons” do not appear on the Billboard 200, but they do earn #10 and #16, respectively, on Billboard Top Album Sales.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

