AJ Mitchell’s “Burn” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Burn” earns the top spot on this week’s pop radio add board.

AJ Mitchell’s new single “Burn” received a warm welcome at pop radio.

Picked up by 30 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Burn” ranks as this week’s most added song.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” a new playlist pickup for 26 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Each added by 17 new stations, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” tie for third. Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” follows in fifth place with 13 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jawsh 685 & Jason DeRulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)” (6th-most, tie), Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (6th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” (8th-most, tie), Sia’s “Together” (8th-most, tie), and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” (8th-most, tie).

