Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

A week-over-week spin loss does not prevent Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” from keeping the throne at urban radio.
Played ~5,989 times during the June 14-20 tracking period, “High Fashion” secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase urban chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 300 but keeps the collaboration comfortably ahead of the pack.
Up one place, Pop Smoke’s “Dior” claims #2 with ~4,957 spins (+378).
Moneybagg Yo’s “123 (featuring Blac Youngsta)” enjoys a one-place lift to #3, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” jumps four spots to #4. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” meanwhile drops three places to #5.
Loading…