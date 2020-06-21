in Music News

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Airplay Chart

“Blueberry Faygo” rises to the top of the rhythmic listing.

Lil Mosey - Blueberry Faygo Audio Cover | UMG/YouTube

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” unsurprisingly ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places, “Blueberry Faygo” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,564 tracking period plays. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 185 spins.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” which ruled last week’s listing, falls to #2 based on the ~6,102 spins it received during the June 14-20 tracking period (-510).

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently rises one spot to #3, as Roddy Ricch’s own “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” drops two spots to #4. Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” meanwhile jumps two places to #5.

beyonceblueberry faygodababyjack harlowlil moseymegan thee stallionmustardroddy ricch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song