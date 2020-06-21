Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Airplay Chart

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” unsurprisingly ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two places, “Blueberry Faygo” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,564 tracking period plays. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 185 spins.
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” which ruled last week’s listing, falls to #2 based on the ~6,102 spins it received during the June 14-20 tracking period (-510).
DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently rises one spot to #3, as Roddy Ricch’s own “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” drops two spots to #4. Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” meanwhile jumps two places to #5.
