Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Secrets” ranks as a dominant #1 on this week’s chart.

Raye in Secrets | Video Screen | Ministry of Sound/YouTube

The number two song on last week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart, Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” ascends to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Secrets” earns #1 on the strength of the 410 spins it received during the June 14-20 tracking period. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 37. It, moreover, gives “Secrets” a huge advantage over the competition.

Up four places, SHANGUY’s “Désolée (Paris/Paname)” earns #2 with 318 tracking period plays (+6).

Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida)” rises two places to #3, while Loud Luxury’s “Aftertaste (featuring Morgan St. Jean)” jumps three spots to #4.

Vassy & ONEDUO’s “Blink” concurrently drops one place to #5.

