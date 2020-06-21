The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” cedes its pop radio throne but remains the #1 song at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~6,602 times during the June 14-20 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a 6th week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2 plays.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” yet again provides the closest competition, keeping its #2 position with ~5,863 spins (-177).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” stays put at #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” holds the #4 spot.

As it rises to #1 on the pop radio listing, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” improves one place to #5 on the Hot AC chart.