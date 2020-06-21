in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Blinding Lights” keeps its spot atop the Hot AC chart.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” cedes its pop radio throne but remains the #1 song at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~6,602 times during the June 14-20 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a 6th week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2 plays.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” yet again provides the closest competition, keeping its #2 position with ~5,863 spins (-177).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” stays put at #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” holds the #4 spot.

As it rises to #1 on the pop radio listing, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” improves one place to #5 on the Hot AC chart.

blinding lightsdua lipaharry stylesJustin Bieberpost malonequavothe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Airplay Chart

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Makes Top 10