Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Top 20

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially enters the Top 15, while the latter moves into the Top 20.

Up two places, “Before You Go” earns #14 on this week’s chart. The “Someone You Loved” follow-up received 7,872 spins during the June 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 590 plays.

“Blueberry Faygo,” the new #1 song at rhythmic radio, concurrently rises one spot to #20 on the pop chart. The Lil Mosey breakthrough received 5,236 spins, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,134.

Both songs are testing well with listeners, ranking near the top of the Mediabase callout report for factors like “net positive” reaction and favorite score.