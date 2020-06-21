in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Top 20

“Before You Go” and “Blueberry Faygo” are the big movers at pop radio.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially enters the Top 15, while the latter moves into the Top 20.

Up two places, “Before You Go” earns #14 on this week’s chart. The “Someone You Loved” follow-up received 7,872 spins during the June 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 590 plays.

“Blueberry Faygo,” the new #1 song at rhythmic radio, concurrently rises one spot to #20 on the pop chart. The Lil Mosey breakthrough received 5,236 spins, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,134.

Both songs are testing well with listeners, ranking near the top of the Mediabase callout report for factors like “net positive” reaction and favorite score.

before you goblueberry faygolewis capaldilil mosey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Cabello Shares Touching “First Man” Video In Celebration Of Father’s Day (Watch Now)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Songs By Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, Jackson Wang Enter Top 30