in TV News

BENEE, Sam Fischer, Brothers Osborne Performances Listed For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

The performances will air as part of “Ellen” clip shows.

BENEE - Press Photo by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

Following Friday’s first-run episode with Jake Tapper and Ricky Martin, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will move into a string of clip show episodes, encompassing themes like “most inspiring guests,” “best of quarantine,” and “best of Andy Lassner.”

At least three of the clip shows, however, will feature previously unaired performances.

According to TV provider listings, BENEE will perform on the July 1 episode. The balance of the broadcast will feature tWitch highlighting some of the best moments of the past season.

Performances by Sam Fischer and Brothers Osborne are respectively set for July 2 and July 3; those episodes, too, will feature tWitch reviewing the season’s top moments.

beneebrothers osbornesam fischer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

US iTunes Moves: Zac Brown Band’s “Man Who Loves You The Most” Back To #1 On Song Sales Chart, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” #1 On Album Chart

First Look: June 28 Celebrity Family Feud Features “The Hills” vs. “Jersey Shore,” Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady