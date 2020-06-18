in Music News

US iTunes Moves: Zac Brown Band’s “Man Who Loves You The Most” Back To #1 On Song Sales Chart, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” #1 On Album Chart

Zac Brown Band’s touching “The Man Who Loves You The Most” is back to #1.

Zac Brown Band - The Man Who Loves You The Most audio cover | Home Grown Music

After spending its first few days in the #2 position, Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You The Most” briefly overtook 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” for #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart on Tuesday. “TROLLZ” (via an alternate edition) quickly recaptured the throne, and spent the balance of Tuesday and Wednesday on top.

Thursday, the Zac Brown Band song returned to #1. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 11:35AM ET.

A “TROLLZ” alternate edition is #2, ahead of Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” at #3.

— The US iTunes album chart has also seen some movement. Candy Lover’s “De La Nada,” which hit #2 upon release Wednesday, ended up improving to the #1 spot.

That soon changed, however, as Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” reached #1 following its release on Thursday. “De La Nada” is now #2, ahead of Stray Kids’ “GO LIVE” at #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

