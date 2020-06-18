First Look: June 28 Celebrity Family Feud Features “The Hills” vs. “Jersey Shore,” Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady

Season six of “Celebrity Family Feud” will continue with an original installment on Sunday, June 28.

As is customary, the show will feature two celebrity showdowns. One will feature stars from “The Hills: New Beginnings” (Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Pratt and Frankie Delgado) against stars from “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” LaValle, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo).

The other showdown will be between Team Wayne Brady (Wayne Brady, Terrell Kincey, Linda Newton, Jonathan Mangum, Mandie Taketa and Jason Fordham) and Team Cedric The Entertainer/”The Neighborhood” (Cedric The Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Tichina Arnold).

The episode will air in the show’s typical 8-9PM EDT/PDT timeslot. Ahead of the broadcast, ABC shared first-look photos from the taping: