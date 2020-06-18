First Look: June 28 Celebrity Family Feud Features “The Hills” vs. “Jersey Shore,” Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady

Season six of “Celebrity Family Feud” will continue with an original installment on Sunday, June 28.
As is customary, the show will feature two celebrity showdowns. One will feature stars from “The Hills: New Beginnings” (Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Pratt and Frankie Delgado) against stars from “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” LaValle, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo).
The other showdown will be between Team Wayne Brady (Wayne Brady, Terrell Kincey, Linda Newton, Jonathan Mangum, Mandie Taketa and Jason Fordham) and Team Cedric The Entertainer/”The Neighborhood” (Cedric The Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Tichina Arnold).
The episode will air in the show’s typical 8-9PM EDT/PDT timeslot. Ahead of the broadcast, ABC shared first-look photos from the taping:
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – “Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady and The Hills: New Beginnings vs. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” – Television host and comedian Wayne Brady takes on Cedric The Entertainer and the cast of “The Neighborhood” and then the biggest pop-culture reality shows go head-to-head when the kids from SoCal “The Hills: New Beginnings” compete against their East Coast rivals and the stars of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” airs SUNDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen) TERRELL KINCEY, WAYNE BRADY, LINDA NEWTON, JONATHAN MANGUM, MANDIE TAKETA, JASON FORDHAM
