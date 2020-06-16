in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Hope” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

After receiving a healthy amount of support in conjunction with last week’s official impact, Gabby Barrett’s crossover hit “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” received even more playlist adds this week.

Picked up by another 27 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “I Hope” ranks as the format’s most added song.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” last week’s leader, takes second place this week with 24 new adds.

Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” follows in third with 20 pickups, while an add count of 17 slots Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” in fourth. Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” takes fifth place with 15 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: CYN’s “Drinks” (6th-most), Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” (7th-most, tie), Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” (7th-most, tie), Tones and I’s “Ur So Cool” (7th-most, tie), and Pink Sweat$’s “17” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

