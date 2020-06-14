Songs By Lil Mosey, Doja Cat, Diplo Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, The Scotts Songs Enter Top 30

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, with Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane),” and Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” entering the Top 25. DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita,” Katy Perry’s “Daisies,” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 4,102 times during the tracking period, “Blueberry Faygo” rises five spots to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,032.

Up four places, “Like That” earns #24 on the strength of its 2,729 spins (+966).

A two-place rise meanwhile brings “Heartless” to #25. The collaboration received 2,672 spins (+238).

Credited with 2,417 spins (+933), “ROCKSTAR” jumps five spots to #26.

Up ten places, “Mamacita” earns #27 courtesy of its 1,648 spins (+526).

“Daisies,” which received 1,595 spins (+340), ascends six spots to #28.

A spin count of 1,531 spins (+102) meanwhile lifts “THE SCOTTS” three places to #30.