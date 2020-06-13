CarryMinati & Wily Frenzy’s “Yalgaar” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Along with generating considerable buzz, CarryMinati x Wily Frenzy’s “Yalgaar” posted mammoth opening week audience numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 85.3 million views during the June 5-11 tracking period, “Yalgaar” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The count more than doubles that of the week’s next-best performer.

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA,” which holds at #2, amassed 32.3 million views.

Future & Drake’s enduring “Life Is Good” holds at #3 on the listing. The video received another 26.3 million views during the tracking period.

The 3:14 video is available here.

— The success of the video thrusts CarryMinati onto the Global YouTube Artists Chart. He takes #24 on the strength of 87.3 million total tracking week views.