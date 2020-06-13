Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

The official Mediabase country radio singles chart does not arrive until Sunday, but there is no ambiguity about which song will be number one.

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” maintains a significant lead after the first six days of the June 7-13 tracking period, and it should have no trouble closing the week on top.

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” will seize the throne from Travis Denning’s “After A Few.”

The song follows “Every Little Thing” as Pearce’s second #1 country radio hit. It will be the seventh chart-topper for Brice.