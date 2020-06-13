in Music News

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” will be a dominant #1 on this week’s chart.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy Now | Video Screen | Big Machine

The official Mediabase country radio singles chart does not arrive until Sunday, but there is no ambiguity about which song will be number one.

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” maintains a significant lead after the first six days of the June 7-13 tracking period, and it should have no trouble closing the week on top.

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” will seize the throne from Travis Denning’s “After A Few.”

The song follows “Every Little Thing” as Pearce’s second #1 country radio hit. It will be the seventh chart-topper for Brice.

carly pearcei hope you're happy nowlee brice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Spends 4th Week At #1 In Australia, Topic & A7S Make Top 5, Brando Scores Lone Debut