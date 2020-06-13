in Music News

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Received Some Opening Day Rhythmic & Urban Radio Airplay

“TROLLZ” received spins from a few different stations.

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj - TROLLZ video | Create Music Group

There is no guarantee that 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” will embark on a proper radio run, but the high-profile collaboration did receive some opening day airplay at the rhythmic and urban formats.

According to Mediabase, Syracuse’s The Beat led the way among rhythmic stations. The channel had played “TROLLZ” fives times by the end of Friday, June 12.

Several other stations played “TROLLZ” twice and thrice on Friday.

Montgomery’s 97.9 Jamz meanwhile led the way among urban programmers, offering 4 times by the end of Friday. Four other urban stations played the song twice.

“TROLLZ” made a far bigger opening day impact on digital platforms, reaching #1 on US iTunes, posting mammoth YouTube numbers and landing near the top of the Apple Music chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

