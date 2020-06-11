in TV News

“Total Bellas” Confirmed For Season 6; Renewal Announced In Conjunction With Season 5 Finale

“Total Bellas” will return for a sixth season this fall.

TOTAL BELLAS -- Season: 5 -- Pictured: "Total Bellas" Logo -- (Photo by: E! Entertainment)

As the fifth season finale was airing, E! confirmed plans for a sixth season of “Total Bellas.” The new episodes will air this fall.

“The upcoming season will highlight the expansion of their families with the birth of their babies as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie continues her journey of motherhood, now as a mom of two,” teases E! regarding the new season.

Starring Brie and Nikki Bella, who rose to fame as part of WWE and the network’s “Total Divas,” “Total Bellas” has been a reliable ratings performer since its premiere. According to E!, the fifth season outperformed the prior cycle by 10% in total viewership, 7% in adults 18-49 and 14% in women 18-49.

bella twinsetotal bellas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Officially Renewed For Season 2

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart