6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj released their new collaboration “TROLLZ” at 12AM ET late Thursday/early Friday.

It quickly – and predictably – rocketed to the top of the US iTunes sales chart.

“TROLLZ” holds #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 12:25AM ET Friday morning. It seized the throne from Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” which had spent the past few days at #1.

“Rain On Me” is now #2, ahead of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at #3, Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” at #4, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” at #5.