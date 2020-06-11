in TV News

NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Officially Renewed For Season 2

NBC orders more “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Outburst" Episode 110 -- Pictured: Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

NBC’s midseason entry “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be back for another round.

NBC announced Thursday that it has renewed the musical comedy for a second season. Specific details, such as the premiere date and episode count, have not yet been confirmed.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta of NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

“Zoey’s” was a modest live+same-day performer but received decent weekly growth from DVR. It has also been a solid streaming performer; NBC notes that half its 35-day adults 18-49 viewership came from from digital sources.

