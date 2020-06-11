in TV News

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Al Sharpton, Luke Bryan Scheduled For June 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms next Thursday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1130 -- Pictured: (l-r) Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 1, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Fifteen days before the recording of “Hamilton” launches on Disney+, Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC lists Miranda as the lead remote interview guest for the June 18 “Fallon.”

Reverend Al Sharpton will also be appearing for a remote interview, while Luke Bryan will deliver a musical performance via video.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, June 11: At Home Edition: Anthony Mackie, David Dobrik and musical guest Avril Lavigne. Show 1277E
Friday, June 12: At Home Edition: Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis and musical guest Christine and The Queens. Show 1278E
Monday, June 15: At Home Edition: Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle and musical guest Randy Newman. Show 1279E
Tuesday, June 16: At Home Edition: Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show 1280E
Wednesday, June 17: At Home Edition: Sean Penn, Robin DiAngelo and musical guest Weezer. Show 1281E
Thursday, June 18: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Al Sharpton and musical guest Luke Bryan. Show 1282E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

