Zoe Wees’ “Control” Earns Pop Radio Airplay In Charlotte, Chicago Amid Spotify & TikTok Buzz

Whether it can develop long-term radio traction remains to be seen, but Zoe Wees’ “Control” is attracting some early attention at the pop format.

Charlotte’s Hits 96.1 and Chicago’s 103.5 KISS both started playing the song this week. Mediabase says the former played the song 7 times in the seven days ending June 9; it credits the Chicago station with 6 spins.

The US pop radio support comes as “Control” gains visibility on Spotify. The song, which recently earned positioning on some major playlists, boasts a cumulative streaming count of 9 million.

“Control” has also been attracting attention on TikTok. While it has not yet gone “viral” on the platform, it has served as the backdrop for about 15,000 videos.