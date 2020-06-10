in Music News

Zoe Wees’ “Control” Earns Pop Radio Airplay In Charlotte, Chicago Amid Spotify & TikTok Buzz

“Control” attracts early interest from two pop stations.

Zoe Wees - Control Video Screen | UMG/Caroline

Whether it can develop long-term radio traction remains to be seen, but Zoe Wees’ “Control” is attracting some early attention at the pop format.

Charlotte’s Hits 96.1 and Chicago’s 103.5 KISS both started playing the song this week. Mediabase says the former played the song 7 times in the seven days ending June 9; it credits the Chicago station with 6 spins.

The US pop radio support comes as “Control” gains visibility on Spotify. The song, which recently earned positioning on some major playlists, boasts a cumulative streaming count of 9 million.

“Control” has also been attracting attention on TikTok. While it has not yet gone “viral” on the platform, it has served as the backdrop for about 15,000 videos.

controlzoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Niall Horan, Harry Styles Return To Billboard Social 50 Chart

David Dobrik Added To June 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”