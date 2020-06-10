Niall Horan, Harry Styles Return To Billboard Social 50 Chart

Longtime One Direction bandmates and current solo stars Niall Horan and Harry Styles make return appearances on this week’s Billboard Social 50 Chart.
Horan re-enters the listing at #20. Styles makes his return to the chart closely behind at #22.
Horan racks up his 117th cumulative week on the chart. He has gone as #1 on the listing. Styles, celebrating his 73rd week, boasts a Social 50 peak of #2.
BTS continues its dominant run atop the listing. The group is celebrating a record-extending 182nd week in the #1 position.
