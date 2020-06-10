David Dobrik Added To June 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC announced a new revision to its “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” lineup.

David Dobrik, who was originally set to appear remotely on the June 12 episode, will now appear on June 11. He joins a lineup that also features Anthony Mackie and Avril Lavigne.

Aunjanue Ellis has meanwhile been added to the June 12 broadcast. Kevin Bacon and Christine and the Queens will also be appearing on Friday’s edition.

The latest “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, June 10: At Home Edition: Robert De Niro, James Blake musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show 1276E

Thursday, June 11: At Home Edition: Anthony Mackie, David Dobrik and musical guest Avril Lavigne. Show 1277E

Friday, June 12: At Home Edition: Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis and musical guest Christine and The Queens. Show 1278E

Monday, June 15: At Home Edition: Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle musical guest Randy Newman. Show 1279E

Tuesday, June 16: At Home Edition: Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show 1280E

Wednesday, June 17: At Home Edition: Sean Penn, Robin DiAngelo and musical guest Weezer. Show 1281E