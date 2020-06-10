Weezer Performance Set For June 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As the band’s “Hero” continues climbing the alternative and active rock radio charts, news comes that Weezer will deliver a late-night television appearance.

The band will perform remotely on the June 17 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Said performance will mark Weezer’s first “Fallon” appearance since February 2019.

The episode will also feature video interviews with Sean Penn and Robin DiAngelo.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” guests include Anthony Mackie (June 11), David Dobrik (June 11), Avril Lavigne (June 11), Kevin Bacon (June 12), Aunjanue Ellis (June 12), Christine and the Queens (June 12), Martin Short (June 15), Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle (June 15), Randy Newman (June 15), Gwyneth Paltrow (June 16), Zachary Quinto (June 16), and Alec Benjamin (June 16).