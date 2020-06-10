Stacey Abrams, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dontrail Spencer Appear On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

After two days of encores, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns with an original installment Thursday.

The episode features remote interview with Stacey Abrams and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abrams discusses the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the overall topics of Black Lives Matter and achieving justice. She additionally discusses voter suppression and the upcoming election (as well as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s response to Black Lives Matter).

Abdul-Jabbar also discusses racial injustice, while sharing the story of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

— Thursday’s “Ellen” additionally features a segment with Dontrail Spencer, whose emotional graduation video went viral. Ellen also chates with his mentor Rasheedat Fetuga, his mother Tamika Hawkins, and teacher Nicole Gleason, while providing Spencer with a $20,000 gift toward his future.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but key videos are already available: