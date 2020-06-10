Black Pumas Scheduled To Perform On June 16 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Earlier this year, Black Pumas performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, the Grammy-nominated duo will perform on another NBC late-night talk show.

NBC lists Black Pumas for the June 16 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The duo will perform remotely, as “Late Night” (and other talk shows) continue to observe social distancing.

The performance comes as Black Pumas’ “Colors,” a #1 Triple A radio hit, attracts notice at the more mainstream hot adult contemporary format. Official “Late Night” listings follow:

Wednesday, June 10: New content shot remotely featuring guests Michael Moore (“RUMBLE with Michael Moore”) and Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island). Show 0999A.

Thursday, June 11: New content shot remotely featuring guest Regina King (Watchmen). Show 1000A.

Friday, June 12: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs Super Bowl Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel’Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/26/20)

Monday, June 15: New content shot remotely featuring guests Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason). Show 1001A.

Tuesday, June 16: New content shot remotely featuring musical guest Black Pumas (Single: “Colors”). Show 1002A.

Wednesday, June 17: New content shot remotely featuring guest Hank Azaria (Brockmire). Show 1003A.