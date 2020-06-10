in TV News

First Look: Usher Chooses New Song In June 15 “Songland” Season Finale

NBC’s “Songland” concludes its second season this Monday.

The second season of NBC’s “Songland” will conclude on Monday, June 15.

Music superstar Usher will appear as the celebrity guest – and thus choose his new song during the episode. Usher will consider submissions from David Wade, Miranda Glory, Fatherdude, and Ryan Cam.

As always, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally will appear as producing panelists.

“Songland” has not been a massive live+same-day ratings performer, but its winning songs continue to attract marketplace interest. Multiple songs have hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart this season.

“Champagne Night,” Lady Antebellum’s selection from the season premiere, is meanwhile climbing the country radio charts as an official single.

The episode will air Monday at 10PM ET. First-look photos follow:

SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: Usher — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Usher, Shane McAnally — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: (l-r) Usher, Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: Usher — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: Fatherdude — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: Ryan Cam — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: Miranda Glory — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Usher” Episode 210 — Pictured: David Wade — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

nbcsonglandusher

