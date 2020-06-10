Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Headed For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

Trevor Daniel’s breakthrough hit “Falling” is set to enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Falling” received 6,107 spins during the first three days of the June 7-13 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Falling” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face a clear threat from below, “Falling” should be able to hold its position through the close of tracking. “Falling” could, in fact, even move up to #4 if Harry Styles’ enduring “Adore You” starts to slow.

Mediabase will publish this week’s final chart on Sunday.