Katy Perry’s “Daisies,” DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Added By Z100 New York

“Daisies” and “ROCKSTAR” have earned spots on the Z100 playlist.

Katy Perry by Liza Voloshin, PR photo courtesy of Capitol Rcords

The pop radio add board reopened this week, and Z100 confirmed two additions to its playlist.

Known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, the pop channel added Katy Perry’s “Daisies” and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” this week.

“Daisies” is officially impacting this week but already holds a Top 40 position at the format. “ROCKSTAR,” the new #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, holds a Top 30 position in advance of its official pop impact later this month.

Both songs are already charting more prominently elsewhere – “Daisies” at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary and “ROCKSTAR” at rhythmic and urban.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday evening.

