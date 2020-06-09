Katy Perry’s “Daisies,” DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Added By Z100 New York

The pop radio add board reopened this week, and Z100 confirmed two additions to its playlist.

Known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, the pop channel added Katy Perry’s “Daisies” and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” this week.

“Daisies” is officially impacting this week but already holds a Top 40 position at the format. “ROCKSTAR,” the new #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, holds a Top 30 position in advance of its official pop impact later this month.

Both songs are already charting more prominently elsewhere – “Daisies” at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary and “ROCKSTAR” at rhythmic and urban.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday evening.