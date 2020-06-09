TWICE Debuts On Billboard Artist 100 Chart Following “MORE & MORE” EP Release

The mid-week release of the “MORE & MORE” EP yields an impressive chart milestone for TWICE.

The girl group makes its first career appearance on the Billboard Artist 100. TWICE, specifically, starts at #96 on this week’s listing.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

TWICE also enjoys success on some other charts, rising to #3 on the Billboard Social 50 while earning #200 on the Billboard 200 for the aforementioned “MORE & MORE.”

The EP additionally arrives at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales, while the title track takes #2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.