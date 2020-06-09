in Music News

TWICE Debuts On Billboard Artist 100 Chart Following “MORE & MORE” EP Release

TWICE makes its first appearance on the Artist 100.

TWICE - MORE & MORE | JYP Entertainment

The mid-week release of the “MORE & MORE” EP yields an impressive chart milestone for TWICE.

The girl group makes its first career appearance on the Billboard Artist 100. TWICE, specifically, starts at #96 on this week’s listing.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

TWICE also enjoys success on some other charts, rising to #3 on the Billboard Social 50 while earning #200 on the Billboard 200 for the aforementioned “MORE & MORE.”

The EP additionally arrives at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales, while the title track takes #2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

more & moretwice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart