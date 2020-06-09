Alec Benjamin Scheduled To Perform On June 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Alec Benjamin, who recently delivered a remote performance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” will do another for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Benjamin will perform remotely on the June 16 edition of its flagship late-night show.

The episode will also feature interviews with Gwyneth Paltrow and Zachary Quinto.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Tuesday, June 9: At Home Edition: The Co-Hosts of Queer Eye, Christian Slater and musical guest Sia. Show 1275E

Wednesday, June 10: At Home Edition: Robert De Niro, James Blake (tennis player/author) and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show 1276E

Thursday, June 11: At Home Edition: Anthony Mackie, Guy Raz and musical guest Avril Lavigne. Show 1277E

Friday, June 12: At Home Edition: Kevin Bacon, David Dobrik and musical guest Christine and The Queens. Show 1278E

Monday, June 15: At Home Edition: Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle and musical guest Randy Newman. Show 1279E

Tuesday, June 16: At Home Edition: Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show 1280E