Terry Crews Scheduled To Appear On June 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

A new episode of “America’s Got Talent” will air Tuesday night, but host Terry Crews will also be making a Monday television appearance.

Crews will be appearing remotely on the June 8 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” NBC just confirmed the lineup change, noting that Crews will replace the previously scheduled JJ Watt. Nicole Byer remains on Monday’s lineup.

Crews presently finds himself in an active Twitter dialogue, amid a polarizing reaction to a comment he posted Sunday night. Although it is not confirmed, one would assume Crews will address the dialogue during his “Late Night” appearance.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow:

Monday, June 8: New content shot remotely featuring guests Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent) and Nicole Byer (very fat very brave). Show 0997A.

Tuesday, June 9: New content shot remotely featuring guests Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley and musical guest Brad Paisley (Single: “No I in Beer”). Show 0998A.

Wednesday, June 10: New content shot remotely featuring guests Michael Moore (“RUMBLE with Michael Moore”) and Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island). Show 0999A.

Thursday, June 11: New content shot remotely featuring guests Regina King (Watchmen) and Ann Patchett (The Dutch House). Show 1000A.

Friday, June 12: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs Super Bowl Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel’Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/26/20)

Monday, June 15: New content shot remotely featuring guests Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason). Show 1001A.