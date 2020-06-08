Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” spent much of Sunday atop the US iTunes sales chart. Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” took over Sunday evening, before ceding the throne to Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” early Monday morning.

Later Monday morning, “Worldwide Beautiful” took back the #1 position. It holds that spot as of press time at 10:30AM ET.

“Rain On Me” slides to #2, while “One Margarita” sits in the #3 position.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#4) and Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” (#5) continue to close out the Top 5.

— Brown released “Worldwide Beautiful” late last week in support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.