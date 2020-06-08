in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Becomes #1 Song In America; SAINt JHN Scores First Top 10 With “Roses”

“ROCKSTAR” becomes DaBaby’s first #1.

DaBaby - Blame It On Baby Cover, courtesy of Interscope

DaBaby’s smash “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” officially improves to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is firing on the streaming, sales and radio cylinders, seizes the throne from Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.” It becomes DaBaby’s first Hot 100 leader and follows “The Box” as Roddy Ricch’s second.

“ROCKSTAR” retains its #1 position on the Streaming Songs subchart, while rising to #4 on Digital Song Sales and #36 on Radio Songs.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” holds at #2 this week, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises one place to #3. Doja Cat’s “Say So” ticks up one spot to #4, and the aforementioned “Rain On Me” drops to #5.

— This week’s chart also finds SAINt JHN scoring his first Top 10, as “Roses” rises four places to #10.

