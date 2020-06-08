Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Hours after Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” returned to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart, another recent leader took back the throne.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” which has spent a good chunk of its availability atop the chart, reclaimed #1 early Monday morning. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 2AM ET.

“One Margarita” is now #2 on the chart, while Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” is #3.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” follow at #4 and #5 on the chart, respectively.