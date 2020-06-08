Jessie Ware, Josh Groban, Kehlani Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

Late-night listings have been very subject to change in recent weeks, but as of right now, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” is advertising three noteworthy musical performances.

Jessie Ware will perform remotely during the Monday, June 8 edition of the broadcast. The episode will also feature a remote chat with “Succession” and “Quiz” host Matthew MacFayden.

Josh Groban will deliver a performance on the June 9 broadcast; he is presently the only celebrity guest confirmed for the episode.

The June 10 episode will feature a remote performance from Kehlani. Chef Gordon Ramsay will be the episode’s interview guest.