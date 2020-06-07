in Music News

SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Roses” and “Sunday Best” score Top 10 positions at pop.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

Two of the year’s biggest breakout hits continue their climbs at pop radio.

Indeed, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” and Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” both enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “Roses” earns #8 on this week’s chart. The song received ~9,593 spins during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,018 plays.

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” also rises three places, in its case moving from the #12 to #9 position. It received ~8,814 tracking week plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 485.

