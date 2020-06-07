in Music News

“After A Few” Officially Becomes Travis Denning’s First #1 At Country Radio

“After A Few” rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Travis Denning - After A Few Video Screen | UMG Nashville

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Travis Denning’s “After A Few” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church),” becomes Denning’s first career #1.

Not simply the leader in chart points, “After A Few” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 31-June 6 tracking period. It received ~9,004 spins (+900) and ~55.45 million audience impressions.

A dominant #1, “After A Few” topped the week’s next-best performer by more than 1200 spins and over 7 million audience impressions.

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” rises two places to #2 this week; the aforementioned “Does To Me” drops to #3.

after a fewcarly pearceeric churchlee briceluke combstravis denning

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enjoys 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio