“After A Few” Officially Becomes Travis Denning’s First #1 At Country Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Travis Denning’s “After A Few” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church),” becomes Denning’s first career #1.

Not simply the leader in chart points, “After A Few” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 31-June 6 tracking period. It received ~9,004 spins (+900) and ~55.45 million audience impressions.

A dominant #1, “After A Few” topped the week’s next-best performer by more than 1200 spins and over 7 million audience impressions.

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” rises two places to #2 this week; the aforementioned “Does To Me” drops to #3.