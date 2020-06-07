Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” Enjoys 4th Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” unsurprisingly keeps the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,804 times during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, “Unforgettable” enjoys a fourth week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 38 plays.

Bad Wolves’ “Sober” holds at #2 on this week’s chart. The song received ~1,696 tracking week spins (+137).

Grey Daze’s “Sickness” spends another week at #3, while Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” ticks up one place to #4.

KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” also rises one place, in its case moving from #6 to #5.