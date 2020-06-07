Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Remains #1 On Urban Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” predictably retains its #1 position on the Mediabase urban radio airplay chart. It meanwhile rises to #1 on the rhythmic listing.

— Played 6,663 times during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, “High Fashion” earns a second week at #1 on the urban chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 192.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” spends another week at #2 on the urban listing, while Drake’s “Toosie Slide” remains at #3.

Up two places, Moneybagg Yo’s “123 (featuring Blac Youngsta)” earns #4. Pop Smoke’s “Dior” climbs two rungs to #5.

— A spin count of 6,786 meanwhile lifts “High Fashion” one place to #1 on the rhythmic chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 192 plays.

“Savage,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” concurrently rises one spot to #3.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” slides one spot to #4, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” jumps five places to #5.