in Music News

Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” Reaches Top 5 At Country Radio; Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Joins Top 10

“In Between” and “One Margarita” post gains at country radio.

Scotty McCreery - Seasons Change Cover | Triple Tigers / The Orchard

Songs from a past “American Idol” winner and a currently “American Idol” judge make gains on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” earns #5 on this week’s official listing. “One Margarita” concurrently rises three spots to #8.

“In Between” earns its #5 position based on chart points accumulated during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. The song meanwhile takes #5 for airplay (6,113 spins, +248) and #4 for audience (37.3 million impressions).

“One Margarita” takes #8 for chart points, #8 for spins (5,254, +765) and #7 for audience (31.0 million impressions).

in betweenluke bryanone margaritascotty mccreery

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Remains #1 On Urban Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Robin Schulz & Alida’s “In Your Eyes” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio