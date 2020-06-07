Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” Reaches Top 5 At Country Radio; Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Joins Top 10

Songs from a past “American Idol” winner and a currently “American Idol” judge make gains on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place, Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” earns #5 on this week’s official listing. “One Margarita” concurrently rises three spots to #8.
“In Between” earns its #5 position based on chart points accumulated during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. The song meanwhile takes #5 for airplay (6,113 spins, +248) and #4 for audience (37.3 million impressions).
“One Margarita” takes #8 for chart points, #8 for spins (5,254, +765) and #7 for audience (31.0 million impressions).
